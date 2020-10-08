Gov. Kay Ivey rescinds evacuation order for Baldwin, Mobile counties ahead of Hurricane Delta

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey said she should not have worn blackface in a college skit, but said she has no plan to resign over something that happened 52 years ago. Ivey told reporters Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that “she should not have done that” and it’s important to apologize. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the turn Hurricane Delta is projected to make toward Louisiana, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has changed parts of her state of emergency proclamation for the southern part of the state.

On Thursday, Ivey rescinded the mandatory evacuation order for those living in Baldwin and Mobile counties ahead of the storm. Earlier this week, the path of the storm looked like it would affect those areas, just weeks after Hurricane Laura tore through the area.

However, other provisions of the state of emergency remain in place.

“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm,” Ivey said in a statement. “Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane. I have reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as Governor Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”

