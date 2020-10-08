Gov. Kay Ivey rescinds evacuation order for Baldwin, Mobile counties ahead of Hurricane Delta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the turn Hurricane Delta is projected to make toward Louisiana, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has changed parts of her state of emergency proclamation for the southern part of the state.
On Thursday, Ivey rescinded the mandatory evacuation order for those living in Baldwin and Mobile counties ahead of the storm. Earlier this week, the path of the storm looked like it would affect those areas, just weeks after Hurricane Laura tore through the area.
However, other provisions of the state of emergency remain in place.
“As Hurricane Delta continues making its way toward the Gulf Coast, projections have become evident and remained fairly consistent in that Southwest Louisiana looks to be in the direct path of this storm,” Ivey said in a statement. “Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, and they certainly remain in our thoughts as they brace for yet another impactful hurricane. I have reached out to Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as Governor Greg Abbott to offer our prayers and support. I remind folks in Alabama to continue monitoring the hurricane for any potential storm surge and heavy rain. Stay safe, everyone.”
LATEST POSTS
- Man who camped on private Disney island fined $100
- New partnership giving Birmingham VA employees more child care options
- WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 5: Quarter season picks, Dr. Jen Welter
- 6 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ignored virus rules at his daughter’s wedding, report says