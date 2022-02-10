BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – Governor Kay Ivey officially kicked off her campaign for reelection Thursday night.

It was a full house at Lloyd’s Restaurant as supporters helped incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey kick off her campaign for re-election of Governor of Alabama.

Ivey is hoping for four more years in office. She’s relying on the work she has already done during her time in office to get her there.

She is also popular in the state, something political analysts say could make it difficult for candidates looking to unseat her.

During Thursday night’s campaign kickoff event, she touted her work to get more jobs in the state and her disapproval of vaccine and mask mandates.

“Together, we have created some 50,000 good-paying jobs in Alabama. We’ve built the best business climate in the country, and we’ve delivered the lowest unemployment rate in Alabama history,” Ivey said. “In Alabama, we did what we needed to do to make sure that we stayed open during this awful pandemic and keep our young people in school where they belong.”

Political analyst Steve Flowers said Ivey is a front-runner in the governor’s race so far.

The primary election is set to be held on May 24.