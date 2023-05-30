MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement expressing the urgency with which she thinks Space Command should move to Alabama.

“Alabama is eager for our country to win the space race, not slow walk our way there,” Ivey said. “Let me repeat what everyone already knows: Alabama is the only rightful home for Space Command Headquarters, and supporting this mission is critical to the advancement of our national security.”

The search for a home for Space Command has been several years in the making. In August of 2019, U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) was reactivated and given a temporary station in Colorado Springs at Peterson Space Force Base.

Two years later, in January of 2021, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, was announced as the preferred location for SPACECOM’s headquarters. Since then, members of Colorado’s congressional delegation have been fighting to keep the headquarters there.

“Alabama – in every way – is staunchly committed to seeing this mission through,” Ivey said in today’s statement. “And everyone agrees because the facts are undeniable that Redstone should, can and will be home to Space Command Headquarters.”

In June 2022, concerns arose that service members would not be able to access abortion services in Alabama following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A month later, on July 13, the Pentagon’s draft of their environmental assessment found no issue with Redstone Arsenal as SPACECOM’s home.

“Last week, our bipartisan Alabama delegation brought to light concerning details regarding the permanency of Space Command Headquarters,” Ivey said today. “There are many questions that must be answered, and I commend Chairman Rogers, Representatives Strong and Sewell, as well as the entire U.S. House Armed Services Committee for launching this investigation.”

Ivey’s comments follow Senator Tommy Tuberville’s comments in May at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, where he went head-to-head with Air Force secretary Frank Kendall. At the time, Kendall said he had nothing new to report on their decision.

Today, at the end of her statement, Ivey said, “Secretary Kendall and General Dickinson, I am ready to join you at Redstone Arsenal very soon.”