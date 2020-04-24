Gov. Kay Ivey: Auto insurers return more than $100 million in premium to policyholders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday that automobile insurers are returning more than $100 million in premium to more than two million Alabama policyholders due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Most drivers are following the governor’s stay-at-home order, which results in fewer miles being traveled and fewer accidents. Because of this, many auto insurers are now sharing their savings with consumers.

Governor Ivey says this is “good news for Alabama insurance consumer.”

“I want to thank automobile insurance companies for stepping up to the plate during this difficult time and supporting their policyholders. Here in Alabama, the economic impact is greater than $100 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is badly needed.” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

The governor continued to say how the list includes many of the top automobile insurers in Alabama.

“It is my hope that all the others will follow suit, giving needed help to their policyholders in this time of crisis brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Ivey said.

Alabama Insurance Commissioner Jim Ridling says he is “pleased” that the insurance companies have taken this step to help Alabama consumer.

“Many Alabamians are not driving as much right now because of Governor Ivey’s stay-at-home order and emergency declarations. Many consumers are working from home. It only makes sense to discount what consumers are paying for automobile insurance and to provide them some financial relief. I join Governor Ivey today in offering our sincerest thanks.” Commissioner Jim Ridling

The insurers listed here have announced or provided the Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) with the details of their premium return program.

