Gov. Kay Ivey announces re-election run for governor in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced she would run again for governor of Alabama next year.

Ivey, 76, was first elected as lieutenant governor in 2011 under then-governor Robert Bentley and was sworn in as Alabama’s 54th governor following Bentley’s resignation in 2017. In 2018, Ivey won her first gubernatorial election against Democratic contender and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, garnering over 59% of the vote. Previously, Ivey worked as the state treasurer of Alabama from 2003 to 2011.

“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Governor Ivey said. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

Ivey, who spent time as both a high school teacher and bank officer, is a graduate of Auburn University and has been involved in Alabama politics since 1979, when she worked in the state cabinet under then-governor “Fob” James.

The Camden native made the announcement over 150 days before the Nov. 2 election day. If re-elected, this will be her second and final consecutive term as governor.