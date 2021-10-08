Gov. Ivey’s top aide among finalists for University of South Alabama presidency

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The chief of staff of Gov. Kay Ivey, former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner, is among three finalists to become president of the University of South Alabama.

The school says trustees will choose between him; Damon Andrew, the education dean at Florida State University; and Michael Tidwell, the immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler. Candidates will meet with members of the university community in October before a selection is made.

South Alabama had an enrollment of 13,136 students in the spring, according to its website. The university announced then-president Tony Waldrop’s retirement in February.