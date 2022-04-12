MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been days since Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made national news for signing bills that prohibit transgender treatments for minors. During an appearance Monday in Mobile she wasn’t worried about backlash and said it was the right thing to do.

Reporter: Ma’am you’re against COVID vaccine mandates saying they should be a personal choice among families, why can’t transgender treatments for youths be a personal choice among families?

Kay Ivey, Governor: It’s just not the thing to do, they’re too young to make that kind of judgment, it’s a life-changing treatment they don’t need to be making that kind of decision at a young age

The treatment ban is already facing a legal challenge and the local Pride community expressed disappointment over the new law.