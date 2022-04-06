BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that would help provide tax relief for thousands of small businesses across Alabama.

House Bill 391, sponsored by Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) and Sen. Tom Butler (R-Madison) sets out to provide relief from the business privilege tax for up to 230,000 small businesses statewide. This new law, beginning in the 2023 fiscal year, cuts the $100 minimum business privilege tax in half to $50 for small businesses, and completely exempts small businesses from the minimum tax beginning in 2024.

“Alabama’s small businesses are the soul of our economy, and as long as I am your governor, I will continue to be a champion for these hardworking men and women. We are providing real relief to our small businesses,” Ivey said in a statement released Wednesday. “I commend Chairman Clouse and Senator Butler for their leadership and the Alabama Legislature for their work to support our small businesses. This will go a long way in providing support for some 230,000 small businesses for years to come.”

According to Ivey’s office, the exemption is projected to save an estimated $23 million a year for small businesses.