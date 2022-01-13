Gov. Ivey responds to Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 vaccine rule for businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job Thursday.
However, the court did allow the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released the below statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling:
During my state of the state address earlier this week, I reaffirmed my commitment to fighting back against D.C. overreach and calling out their political games and their nonsense when I see it. Ever since the white house rolled out their scare tactic plans to try to force the COVID-19 vaccine on Americans, I assured the people of Alabama that we were standing firmly against it.
I said that we would win this battle in the courts, which is why I supported Alabama taking legal action against the Biden Administration’s failed attempt to mandate this vaccine. Today, the Supreme Court gave us a major victory by stopping OSHA’s vaccine mandate for large employers from going into effect.
However, I completely disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the mandate on health care workers to move forward. At a time when hospitals around the country are experiencing shortages and burnout in staff, why would they then run more off with an overreaching mandate from the president? I do not believe the white house is equipped to tell health care professionals they know better when it comes to medical advice.Gov. Kay Ivey