MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
She got her first shot back on Dec. 21 at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. May McIntyre also received vaccinations alongside her and will also receive second doses as well Tuesday.
“I want to encourage everybody to get in line…we need shots in the arm, not on the shelf,” Gov. Ivey said after receiving her final COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel…but we’ve got a long way to go,” Dr. Harris said. “We know how to get out of this, but it’s going to be a while.”
- Sylacauga nurse who worked at hospital for 43 years dies from COVID-19
- Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’
- Gov. Ivey receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- ‘Kill on site’ Lafayette police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations
- Alabama fans, students react to the national championship win in Tuscaloosa