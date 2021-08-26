Gov. Ivey part of new women’s right to vote exhibit in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — This week marks the 101st anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in America.

Governor Kay Ivey got a preview of a new exhibit honoring the fight for that right in Alabama at the Department of Archives and History in Montgomery.

The “Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote” exhibit looks back at the legacy for the right for women to vote in Alabama.

“I’m proud to be a part of this extraordinary movement that so many faithful women stared so many years ago,” Ivey said.

The governor herself is part of the exhibit. The red coat from her inauguration if featured next to the coat of Alabama’s first female governor, Lurleen Wallace.

Governor Ivey, who is Alabama’s second female governor and first Republican female governor, is one of nine female governors currently serving in the United States.

The new suffrage exhibit was originally supposed to open on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

It will be open to the public at the Archives and History building in Montgomery through May of 2022.