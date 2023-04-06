MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Wednesday in honor of Life Saver 4 crew members who died last Sunday.

Pilot Marc Gann and registered nurse Samuel “Adam” Russell were the two crew members who died in the helicopter crash. According to Shelby County Chief Deputy Clay Hammac, the crew was attempting to transport a hiker who was experiencing a medical emergency.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to Marc and Adam’s

families, friends and fellow first responder professionals,” Ivey said in a release. “These remarkable men made the ultimate sacrifice to save their patient and will be remembered as heroes. I ask that the people of Alabama join me in praying for Marc, Adam, their fellow Life Saver 4 crew member and fellow first responders.”

The release stated flags should be flown at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise and be raised back to full-staff Wednesday at sunset.