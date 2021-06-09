Gov. Ivey orders flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Baldwin County deputy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, June 12, as a mark of respect for Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy William H. “Bill” Smith Jr.

Deputy Bill Smith died after rescuing swimmers from a swimmer distress call in Fort Morgan on June 6.

“Let us remember the life and service of Deputy Smith, who was a 12-year law enforcement veteran. Deputy Smith made the ultimate sacrifice for his fellow man; his selflessness and heroism will not be forgotten. I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

Flags in Alabama should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment on Saturday, June 12.

