Gov. Ivey issues supplemental State of Emergency for Ida recovery efforts

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued a supplemental state of emergency adding to the current state of emergency in place for Ida.

The secondary proclamation was issued to aid in the recovery of Ida evacuees in Alabama by allowing them to obtain emergency prescription refills.

“We currently have Ida evacuees staying in Alabama, and I want to ensure that our state is doing our part to bring any possible relief to them,” said Governor Ivey in a statement. “Following a tough storm, obtaining prescription refills can be problematic, and this supplemental state of emergency will enable these evacuees to safely and more easily get those refills. We will do all we can to help our friends in Louisiana and Mississippi get back on their feet, and I want to assure them that they are more than welcome to contact this office for assistance.”

Read the full proclamation here: