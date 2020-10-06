Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the midst of hurricane season, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for the Gulf Coast region of Alabama ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall.

Ivey issued the proclamation Tuesday ahead of the hurricane’s predicted landfall later this week, specifically in the Baldwin and Mobile County areas. Last month, Ivey issued a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Sally, which flooded many parts of south Alabama and caused massive power outages across the region.

In the proclamation, Ivey stated that she felt the area was in danger and that the possibility of mass damage and power outages were likely, given the current strength of the hurricane. In addition, Ivey activated the National Guard to standby in case of emergency.

As part of the proclamation, Ivey rescinded parts of the state’s COVID-19 for the area that could hinder people from being able to make the necessary preparations ahead of the storm.

