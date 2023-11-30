MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to support agencies servicing domestic violence victims in 17 north and central Alabama counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is issuing these grants from U.S. Department of Justice funds.

“Domestic violence has a destructive impact on families and is a public health concern for communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a release. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting the efforts of these nonprofit organizations that are aimed at healing and prevention.”

YWCA Central Alabama collected two grants adding up to $742,476 for services such as a confidential emergency shelter and 24-hour crisis hotline in Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties. SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. will spend the $532,231 it received in grants for comprehensive services to domestic violence victims in Shelby, Coosa and Clay counties.

2nd Chance Inc. will put the $386,319 it got in grants to support a safe shelter and supportive services for domestic and sexual violence victims in Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties. Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama acquired $98,579 to assist with culturally specific prevention services for Hispanic victims of family, domestic and dating violence in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Family Resouces Center of Northwest Alabama Inc. obtained $38,147 to help victims in Walker County to recover and live away from abuse. SAN Inc. (Turning Point) accepted $247,757 in grants to support services aimed at decreasing domestic violence in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

King’s Home will direct its $404,728 grants to help programs that assist and benefit victims in Jefferson and Shelby counties like King’s Home Stables, King’s Home Garden, King’s Home Pottery and King’s Home thrift stores.

“These agencies provide professional assistance and services that are indispensable for victims and their families,” Ivey said in a release. “They offer victims a safe haven while also striving to restore hope and break the cycle of violence. I commend the staff members of each agency for their compassionate care of victims.”

The ADECA overseas programs supporting law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.