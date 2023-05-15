TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey gave an update on how the state is doing during a visit at the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce Monday.

She talked about efforts to improve the state’s education system, the future of economic growth and other projects in the works to move the state forward.

She talked about the state’s First Class Pre-K program, recruiting and retaining quality teachers, raising reading and math skills and improving school choice.

“I’m proposing that we can continue funding this strategic vision to find new, personalized ways to solve old problems ensuring that every Alabama school is a successful one,” Ivey said.

She also said she wants to have the highest starting salary for teachers in the South by the end of her term. She said she was proud to propose a teacher pay raise in this year’s budget.

One project she is looking forward to is a partnership between the state and the soon-to-be Saban Center. She said this project will help both education and economic growth.

“We must also double funding for computer science, professional learning in 2024. As I mentioned Alabama’s partnership with the Saban Center will help meet one of the state’s major goals on the roadmap to the state’s STEM success plan. The goal is providing avenues for exploration and discovery to all of Alabama’s children,” Ivey said.

Governor Ivey said she plans to keep building on the foundation laid in her last term.

“My top priorities for this session and my second term as your governor go hand in hand. Increased investment in economic development and in education. We have already laid a solid foundation in both areas and we must double down in our efforts over the last four years if we want to make a lasting difference,” Ivey said.

She also touted the passage of the $1 billion in one-time ARPA funds. She said that money will go toward increasing state-wide broadband connectivity, improving water and sewer infrastructure and health care facilities.