Gov. Ivey calls Special Session to discuss redistricting and healthcare

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has called a Special Session for the Alabama Legislature to discuss redistricting and the use of American Rescue Plan funds for healthcare.

The legislature is set to discuss two things, the first is redistricting. Based on the 2020 federal census, Alabama grew more than 2.5% from 2010 to 2019. With this growth, Ivey is calling the legislature to consider reapportionment of the State, based on this data into districts for electing members to the Alabama House and Senate, the U.S House and the State Board of Education.

The second thing the legislature will discuss is an $80 million appropriation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to hospitals and nursing homes.

Gov. Ivey released this statement with her proclamation:

While many speculated Alabama would lose congressional representation and federal funding in the last census, in typical Alabama-fashion, we proved the naysayers wrong. Thanks to our successful count, we have secured our fair share of dollars in federal funding and our voice in Washington, which is needed now more than ever. As the Legislature is required to do following the census, they will focus on redistricting during this special session set to begin Thursday. Additionally, I have included an appropriation of $80 million in ARPA funding for eligible reimbursements for Alabama hospitals and nursing homes until the Legislature can more holistically address ARPA funding in the upcoming Regular Session in January. These folks are on the frontlines for us, and we must ensure their needs are met so they can continue caring for our families and friends. I know the men and women of the Alabama Legislature will have a productive special session, and I thank them for their continued hard work. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

The session will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021.