Gov. Ivey awards nearly $424K to support sexual assault victims in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $424,000 to a non-profit organization that assists victims of sexual violence and conducts outreach across Alabama.

The plan is to use the funds toward the Alabama Coalition Against Rape to continue its efforts to provide services to victims and prevent further assaults.

“Those who have been victimized by rape and sexual assault need access to professional help,” Ivey said in a press release. “I commend the Alabama Coalition Against Rape for continuing to provide services for victims and for its outreach work to help in preventing these horrible crimes.”

The coalition organization is made up of more than a dozen agencies that have provided legal, medical, and counseling services to victims across Alabama since 1995.

It also provides training for allied professionals and maintains connections with other agencies to assist victims in crisis situations.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administered the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.