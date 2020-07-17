Gov. Ivey awards broadband grants for 7 projects in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she has awarded $2.9 million in grants to continue providing more Alabamians with access to high-speed internet services.

The governor awarded the grants through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund to providers to extend broadband services in seven Alabama communities. Gov. Ivey has awarded about $18.5 million so far this year to expand high-speed internet access, mainly unserved rural areas.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized how essential broadband services are to underserved residents of Alabama.

The funds were granted to the following areas:

Butler County Hayneville Fiber Transport Inc. (Camellia Communications)

Choctaw County/Washington County Millry Telephone Co. Inc

Cleburne County Gigafy

Cullman County Cyber Broadband Inc.

Dallas County Spectrum Southeast

Lee County Spectrum Southeast

Tallapoosa County Spectrum Southeast

“Thanks to the Broadband Accessibility Fund and broadband providers, we are making progress in ensuring that Alabamians have access to high-speed internet services, but there is no question we have a long way to go on completing this mission,” Ivey added.

The Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund was created to assist broadband providers in extending high-speed internet service for households, businesses, and community anchors–such as fire departments, city hall, library, etc.– in unserved areas of the state or in areas lacking minimum threshold service.

LATEST POSTS