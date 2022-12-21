MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.4 million to support organizations that assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault across Alabama.
The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to victims, including advocacy, referrals, counseling and emotional support, safety services, assistance with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and assistance with filing victims’ compensation claims.
“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:
Statewide
- Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $213,156
- The WellHouse (statewide): $537,752
Regional
- 2nd Chance, Inc. (Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties): $136,160
- Baldwin Family Violence Shelter/The Lighthouse (Baldwin and Escambia counties): $64,915
- Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair and Walker counties): $473,680
- Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties): $212,702
- Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb and Marshall counties): $162,350
- Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $209,145
- Montgomery Area Family Violence Program Inc./Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $254,358
- One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties): $112,290
- Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties): $145,160
- SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa and Shelby counties): $243,301
- SAN, Inc./Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $42,975
- Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties): $186,225
- University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa County): $340,935
- Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman and Winston counties): $58,225