MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.4 million to support organizations that assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault across Alabama.

The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to victims, including advocacy, referrals, counseling and emotional support, safety services, assistance with navigating the criminal and civil justice system and assistance with filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Those who have been victimized in such heinous ways need professional help as they navigate the criminal justice system and begin to heal from such awful trauma,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:

Statewide

Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $213,156

$213,156 The WellHouse (statewide): $537,752

Regional