Gov. Ivey authorizes deployment of Alabama National Guard military police to Louisiana for Ida aid

In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has authorized the deployment of approximately 150 Alabama National Guard military police to Louisiana in order to provide aid following Hurricane Ida.

Thursday morning, Governor Ivey issued a supplemental state of emergency to assist evacuees currently in Alabama.

“The good men and women of the Alabama National Guard always stand ready to assist their fellow Alabamians and our country, when needed,” Ivey said in a written statement. “Hurricane Ida took a significant toll on our neighbors to the west, particularly in Louisiana, which is where our folks are being requested to help. Alabama continues to offer any relief we can provide.”

