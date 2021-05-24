GoFundMe created to help Cottonwood teen recover from gunshot to the face

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: GoFundMe

Memorial Day
May 31 2021 12:00 am

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) — A GoFundme has been set up to help a shooting victim in Cottonwood recover from his injuries.

Authorities say that David Raul Townsend, 20, shot Tyler Welch, 19, in the face on Hickory Grove Road. He survived but sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to the GoFundme by DeWayne Welch, Tyler Welch had to be taken to UAB for major surgery and at one point was on a ventilator. He has since come off of the equipment and was set to undergo surgery Monday.

However, Tyler Welch will need multiple surgeries to mend the damage caused by the gunshot.

“Any donations will go to Tyler’s family to help cover medical costs during this heartbreaking time,” the fundraiser states. “Please keep Tyler and his family in your prayers, they need all the support they can get right now as no one should have to go through a situation like this.”

So far, the family has raised $3,590 of its $10,000 goal. You can find the fundraiser link here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES