GLENCOE, Ala. (WIAT) — Glencoe Elementary now has its own school resource officer and it’s all thanks to a donation from a local business.

In light of recent school shootings, Etowah County leaders want to make sure students are safe while on campus. Now, the Etowah County Sheriff’s office is teaming up with Tameron Honda to help schools get resource officers.

Thursday, Tameron Honda donated money to the sheriff’s office to use for safety needs at local schools. The county has 22 schools and not all of them have a designated resource officer on campus. Thanks to this partnership a school resource officer will now be at Glencoe Elementary School which did not have one before. Principal Laura Sims said she is grateful for a community that puts kids’ safety first.

“There are so many different areas that they can serve us and help protect our kids and give parents, just knowing that someone is there if we ever need them. I hope we never will have to have someone but I am grateful we will have a school resource officer there if we need one,” Sims said.

The closest school resource officer to Glencoe Elementary before was at the middle or high school campus. Sheriff Jonathon Horton said he’s happy they are all now fully protected.

The donation was a collaboration among the sheriff’s office, school board and Tameron Honda.