MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six Alabama State Parks will soon have a new camping experience available to visitors, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The experience is called “glamping,” and it’s a version of camping featuring more luxurious features. The ADCNR stated campers will be provided beds, lines, electricity and air conditioning/heaters while glamping. The first glamping site to be open in Alabama will be at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin on April 21.

“We strive to offer the very best experience to every guest,” ADCNR Chris Blankenship said in a release. “Glamping has become increasingly popular during the last few years, and we often field questions from people asking if we offer it. We already have many other types of overnight options for our guests, so it made sense for us to add glamping as a new amenity. This is another exciting way people can enjoy the amazing scenic beauty available at our Alabama State Parks.”

The other state parks that will add glamping sites in Alabama in 2023 are Chwacla, Lake Guntersville, Cheaha, DeSoto and Monte Sano. Alabama State Parks has partnered with Timberline Glamping to operate the new sites.

“We’re excited to be expanding into Alabama,” said Timberline Glamping owner Rebeka Self in a release. “We’ve had Alabama families visiting our facilities in Georgia and Florida. Now they can explore their own beautiful state through our concept of ‘glamping.’ Our campsites are able to reach both traditional campers and those who prefer more amenities with their outdoors experience.”