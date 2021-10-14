Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded in Alabama

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in Alabama while driving to work, and news outlets report a suspect is in custody.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says someone pulled up in a vehicle beside a car driven by a Muscogee County deputy at an intersection in Phenix City, Alabama, and opened fire early Thursday. He says one of the multiple shots struck the officer in the back.

The sheriff says the deputy is expected to survive but was taken into surgery. The shooter surrendered to authorities and was arrested.

Police didn’t release the name of the alleged gunman or the deputy who was injured.