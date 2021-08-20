Geneva County inmate dies in cell, ABI investigating

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency investigating an inmate’s death in the Wiregrass.

On Wednesday night, Edward Eugene Smith, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Geneva County Jail.

According to a press release, Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson pronounced the inmate dead on Thursday afternoon.

Adkinson states the death is due to a medical incident but he says the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Sheriff Tony Helms tells WDHN News that Smith was a state prisoner and was serving time on a drug possession charge. He was scheduled to be released in June 2022.

Sheriff Helms says no details will be released until the autopsy is complete.