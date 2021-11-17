2 Garden City workers charged with stealing more than $200K

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two one-time clerks from a north Alabama town were charged with stealing more than $200,000 by forging checks, making up work hours and buying items with credit and debit cards.

Cullman County authorities say 43-year-old Shannon James and 39-year-old Leslie Johnson were charged with ethics violations, theft of public funds and possession of forged documents involving the town of Garden City.

James worked as the town clerk, and Johnson was the utility clerk. The town council voted to place both on leave in September.

Court records aren’t available to show whether either woman has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.