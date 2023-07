HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) crews were dispatched to an explosion Tuesday morning.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennet confirmed with News 19 that there was a confirmed explosion in the garage of a home on Asbury Road.

Multiple HFR crews responded to the scene.

Bennet says the incident is still unfolding, saying more information will be provided as it becomes available.