Gambling addiction group has concerns over Alabama gambling, lottery bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Controversy surrounds Sen. Del Marsh’s gambling bill that would expand operations across Alabama and allow a state lottery as well.

This week, the bill is expected to be considered in the Senate.

Many people are in favor of the bill due to the money it’s expected to bring to the state, including funds for rural broadband access and money for rural hospitals. However, the bill does present some potential problems for Alabamians. Representatives with the Alabama Counsel on Compulsive Gambling recently presented a report to Gov. Kay Ivey’s commission on gaming, detailing some of the effects these services may leave. President Jack Galassini said that if the bill is passed into law, it would cause problems for people with gambling issues, causing more of them to seek help.

“We want to make sure we have a counselor in every county in the state of Alabama. So we would be training more counselors at that point we would be putting out more awareness including PSA’s and stuff like that to let them know if they do have a problem that we are here to help them,” Galassini said.

If the bill passes the Senate, it would then head to the House of Representatives for approval and then Gov. Ivey for her signature before it can be put before voters.