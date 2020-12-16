Funeral held, flags lowered for Alabama Medal of Honor recipient killed by COVID-19

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor on retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Adkins was deployed three times to Vietnam with the Special Forces and is being recognized for actions during his second combat tour, in 1966, when he ran wounded through enemy fire to drag injured comrades to safety. Adkins died of coronavirus on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Medal of Honor recipient Bennie G. Adkins is being remembered both for his battlefield heroics and the work he did to help others after Vietnam at his funeral.

Adkins’ flag-draped coffin sat at the front of an Arlington National Cemetery chapel decorated with Christmastime poinsettias Wednesday as a chaplain described the retired Army command sergeant major as both a decorated veteran and “a man well-loved.”

Adkins died in April at the age of 86 after developing the illness caused by the new coronavirus. His funeral was delayed because of the pandemic, and the service from Arlington National Cemetery was shown by livestream.