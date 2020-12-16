Funeral held, flags lowered for Alabama Medal of Honor recipient killed by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Medal of Honor recipient Bennie G. Adkins is being remembered both for his battlefield heroics and the work he did to help others after Vietnam at his funeral.
Adkins’ flag-draped coffin sat at the front of an Arlington National Cemetery chapel decorated with Christmastime poinsettias Wednesday as a chaplain described the retired Army command sergeant major as both a decorated veteran and “a man well-loved.”
Adkins died in April at the age of 86 after developing the illness caused by the new coronavirus. His funeral was delayed because of the pandemic, and the service from Arlington National Cemetery was shown by livestream.