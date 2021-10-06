Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Family, Law Enforcement, and members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.

A public service will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Faith Church in Florence, located at 3601 Florence Blvd. on Friday, October 8.

Risner was one of two officers shot in Muscle Shoals Friday afternoon and was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery. He died from his injuries Saturday morning.

The suspect, Brian Martin, was injured in the shooting and taken to Huntsville Hospital. William Clare Mealback Jr. was also fatally shot in the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Risner’s family. As of Tuesday afternoon, over $23,000 had been raised compared to a $5,000 goal.