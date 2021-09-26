Friends of Army Aviation offers helicopter rides in Dothan to honor veterans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — This weekend, residents got the chance to take to the skies during the 4th Annual Dothan Remembrance and Celebration Day for army aviation and military veterans.

This weekend featured helicopter rides for the public, highlighting the Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter that has been flown in battle to supply our nation’s soldiers with food and vital equipment.

The president of the Friends of Army Aviation wants the public to remember the heroes who, past and present, made this day of fun possible.

“Our primary mission is to take care of our veterans, those that are currently living, and also to make sure we don’t forget the ones that have passed on,” President of the Friends of Army Aviation, retired Lt. Col. John “Doc” Holladay said. “There’s 58,000 names on a granite wall in Washington D.C., and we try very very hard in this organization to make sure that every day that goes by, we never forget those that gave the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to enjoy the freedoms we have in this country because of their dedication, and what they gave for the country.”

The Friends of Army Aviation’s next event will be the graduation day helicopter rides on October 7. Visit their website here for more information.