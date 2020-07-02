BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are a number of free produce giveaways in Central Alabama.
Thursday, the Refresh Family Church in Birmingham will host a giveaway from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. That’s located on 12th Court Northwest. They will have produce giveaways every other Thursday.
On Friday, Living Stones Temple will host a free produce giveaway. It will start at 10:30 a.m. That’s located on Walker Avenue in Fultondale. They hold the giveaways every Friday.
Also happening Friday, the Movement Fellowship Church will host a produce giveaway.
They are located on Pratt Highway in Birmingham.
Hours will go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For a list of upcoming produce giveaways click here: https://lashundascales.com/produce-giveaway-sites/.
