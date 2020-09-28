Foundation urging Alabamians to purchase suicide prevention license plates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In an effort to provide free suicide prevention training, the SAM Foundation is asking Alabamians to help them reach their goal by purchasing its themed license plate.

At this time, the SAM Foundation has only sold 120 tags. Their goal is to sell 1,000 in order to provide free suicide prevention training throughout the state of Alabama.

Over 20,000 families are affected by suicide annually in Alabama. Currently, a large portion of suicide prevention is funded by the Garrett Lee Smith grant which expires in September 2021. If The SAM Foundation is successful in selling 1,000 tags by October 31st, we can replace so many resources lost by this grant. Please consider purchasing a license plate to help Alabama continue to fight the ongoing silent epidemic of suicide. Due to COVID19, we are already seeing an even much greater need and urgency for all mental health needs in the state of Alabama and beyond. The SAM Foundation

In order to receive the license plate, head to samfound.org to reserve your tag today.

In the event that any Alabamians would like to purchase the license plate for their car, but do not have the proper funds, the SAM Foundation will purchase it for you. Email them (info@samfound.org) your name, address, phone number, vehicle VIN number, Model, Year of the vehicle or the current tag number.

The SAM Foundation is a suicide prevention and support group inspired by the Johnson family who lost Sam Johnson who died by suicide, according to the organization’s website.

The organization is trying to reach its goal of selling 1,000 tags by October 31.

