FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama.

According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety while the other soldier was taken for medical treatment and later died due to injuries he sustained during the fight.

Fort Rucker will release a statement Wednesday afternoon after the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

No further information is available at this time.