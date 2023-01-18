A Fort Rucker soldier was killed in a fight with another solider at Fort Rucker on January 11, 2023.

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier has been charged with murder after the death of a fellow AIT soldier.

According to a Fort Rucker release, Advanced Individual Training Soldier Private Brian Jones, Jr, 21, has been charged with murder concerning the death of Private Abdul N. Latifu, 21, of the Bronx, New York City.

Latifu died on January 10 after he succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation.

According to the release, Jones’s case will continue under the Uniform Code of Military Justice in accordance with the Manual for Courts-Martial.

Latifu was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade while training as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator at Fort Rucker.