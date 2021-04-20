Two injured in helicopter crash near Ft. Rucker

UPDATE:

The aircraft involved was a UH-72 Lakota that was in the middle of flight training.

Two injuries were reported. Both injured personnel have been emergency evacuated for medical treatment.

The aircraft also sustained damage.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — According to Coffee County officials, a helicopter crash happened near New Brockton Tuesday morning.

Reports have confirmed the crash occurred on County Road 514, off Highway 84. Fort Rucker confirmed it happened near Brown Stagefield.

Other first responders are on the scene.

WDHN is in route to the scene. We will keep this story updated.