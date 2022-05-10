LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After almost two weeks on the run, authorities say the manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White has ended in a police chase in Indiana.

This case has multiple layers: There’s the relationship between Vicky and Casey White, the escape, the plan, but the big question is how did something like this happen?

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked to Jay Town, he’s a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and has been following this case from the beginning.

As we all know at this point, Vicky White broke policy and escorted Casey White out of the prison by herself. Officials said an inmate with Casey’s record must be escorted with two people, but given her rank and good standing no one questioned what she was doing.

We asked Town if he thinks this escape will change anything when it comes to protocols inside the jail. He said it highlights the need for continual background checks on people with positions of power in jails.

“That needs to be done in law enforcement as well. Maybe we would have found out that she was going down to the state penitentiary to visit him and had been conversing with a convicted felon who then was being brought to her county jail of all places, and that is someone she’s had a romantic or a desired romantic relationship with. So, I think we can learn from this for sure,” Town said.

Town also wants to emphasize that a neighbor, a regular citizen in Indiana helped make this arrest. They saw something and reported it immediately and law enforcement agencies were able to catch the two.

Town said that relationship between law enforcement and the public is a key factor when it comes to solving crime no matter how severe the case may be.