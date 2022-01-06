Former Sen. Doug Jones discusses January 6 insurrection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Thursday to discuss the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jones served as Alabama’s senator following a special election in 2017 in which the Democrat defeated Republican Roy Moore.

Friday, Jones will be holding a discussion on democracy covering the uprising at the capital and how we can move forward as a country one year later.

