Former Representative April Weaver wins primary for Alabama Senate

Shelby County, Ala. (WIAT) — Candidate April Weaver won the special runoff election for District 14, replacing former Senator Cam Ward who left the position in December after Governor Kay Ivey appointed him Director of the Bureau for Pardons and Paroles.

Weaver beat both candidates Donna Strong and Joseph Barlow by more than 90% of the vote. The former representative held a watch party at the Timberline Golf Club in Calera Tuesday night. Prominent names in Alabama politics, like Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Cam Ward, attended the event to show their support.

Weaver said Tuesday’s wins was about keeping conservative values in District 14, which covers Bibb, Shelby, and Chilton Counties.

“So, to me, this is a really important time that we keep someone with very strong conservative beliefs in this role. So that the conservative views of District 14 can be supported,” Weaver said.

Weaver served as representative from 2010-2021. Weaver left her role to work for the Trump Administration as the Regional Director for the Department of Health and Human Services.

CBS 42 has reached out to Donna Strong for comment on the results. The Joseph Barlow campaign told CBS 42 before the final count, they felt confident they were still in the race. They have yet to comment on the final results.