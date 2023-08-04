MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Alabama Republican Party’s summer dinner tonight in Montgomery.

His remarks come one day after pleading not guilty to charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

References to the indictment were brought up in the wide-ranging speech, with Trump and his allies repeatedly saying those charges aren’t really about him but an attack on all Republicans.

Senator Tommy Tuberville made that point in his introduction of the former president.

“Folks, they’re not after him, they’re after you. They’re after our country,” Tuberville said.

Trump called the four felony charges against him prosecutorial misconduct. He said his third indictment was a badge of honor.

“Every time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” he said. “We need one more indictment to close out this election.”

In the roughly hour-long speech, Trump also made several nods to Alabama, saying he supports Space Command in Huntsville following recent news from President Biden’s decision to keep it in Colorado.

“We moved the whole thing into Alabama, and they just announced they’re going to take it out of your state, so you’ll remember that,” he said.

And in a much-applauded moment, Trump said he supported six-laning I-65.

“I said what can I do for this great state? You can make a six-laner. Does everyone agree that’s a big deal? Yeah?” he responded to the audience.” Ok. We’ll get that done on the first day.”

If elected, Trump said he’d ban “inappropriate content” in the classroom and close the Department of Education — leaving schooling to the states.

“We’re going to move it back so that Kay [Ivey], can you handle that?” Trump asked, addressing the governor. “Good. Lt. Gov. Ainsworth are you gonna help her out with that? Good.”

Trump also says he’ll be tough on China, support closed borders and reduce inflation among other campaign promises. He called this upcoming 2024 election his final and biggest battle ever.

ALGOP says this was the largest fundraising event for them of all time. Chairman Wahl says 2,700 people bought tickets, and the dinner raked in $1.2 million dollars.