MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Republican Party announced former President Donald Trump will come to Alabama on Aug. 4.

According to the ALGOP, Trump will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 ALGOP Summer Dinner at the Renaissance in Montgomery. A reception is scheduled for 6 p.m., while dinner is set for 7 p.m. The dinner will be a part of the state party’s summer meeting.

“The Alabama Republican party is delighted to have President Trump be a part of our Summer Meeting and join us as the keynote speaker for our annual Summer Dinner,” ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said in a statement. “President Trump is a political figure that has defined American politics over the last 8 years, and we are looking forward to hosting him in person August 4th. This is an excellent opportunity for the state of Alabama to see and interact with the GOP front-runner for president.”

The last time Trump visited Alabama was in 2021 at the Cullman Trump Rally. It filed in over 50,000 attendees, making it the largest political event in Alabama history, according to the ALGOP.

More information about Trump’s scheduled appearance in Montgomery is available on the ALGOP’s website.