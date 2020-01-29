Former Montgomery police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 14 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.
Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith was given the sentence Wednesday. A jury in November found Smith guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn. Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a stop-and-frisk.
The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat.
