Former Montgomery police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal shooting

Montgomery police Officer Aaron Smith arrives for a hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., Thursday, March 24, 2016. Smith is charged with murder in the shooting death of of a black man, Greg Gunn, who, a family lawyer says, was walking home when he was slain outside a neighbor’s house. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 14 years in prison for the 2016 fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith was given the sentence Wednesday. A jury in November found Smith guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn. Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a stop-and-frisk.

The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter’s pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat.

