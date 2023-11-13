MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Court records show that a former Mobile police officer was indicted in October by a grand jury for domestic violence strangulation and suffocation.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob Matthews suffocated the mother of his two children by putting his hand around her throat and choking her until she lost consciousness while holding their five-year-old daughter in her arms.

The complaint also states that this happened in front of their eight-year-old son.

Matthews resigned from the Mobile Police Department in March.

The victim listed in this case provided a statement to WKRG News 5:

Today, I got that news that Jacob Matthews, the person I thought I knew for years, the person I thought I could trust, the father to my 2 beautiful girls, who, once was supposed to serve and protect our community was indicted by the October 2023 Grand Jury on DV (Strangulation and Suffocation). I have so many emotions. I am very grateful to see this headed in the right direction, I’m also hurting for my kids at the same time. We are nowhere close to this being over but I’m determined to see [it] through to the end. One day, I hope to be able to tell my story. Mother of Jacob Matthews’ children

Even though Matthews has been indicted, there is not an official trial date set.