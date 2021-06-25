Former Huntsville doctor takes plea agreement in drug house case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Huntsville doctor who was accused of storing drugs at a home and making it available for women he hired as prostitutes has taken a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Marshall Plotka agreed Thursday to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. As a result, prosecutors are recommending Plotka be sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

Plotka was initially arrested in the case in April 2019. His jury trial was scheduled to begin June 28.

Authorities said Plotka kept drugs, including methamphetamine, stored at a home he owned on Chamlee Place in the Owens Cross Roads area and allowed prostitutes and their friends and family to stay at the house from 2015 until 2019. Plotka also paid the women to have sex with him, according to his indictment.

Emergency crews responded to the house in February and May 2018 on calls of people overdosing on heroin, according to court documents. On another call to the home, police said someone living in the home showed them text messages about buying drugs between Plotka and someone living in the home.

Police got a warrant and searched the home in March 2019 and said they found drug paraphernalia, including used syringes. Plotka admitted at the time that he knew people were using drugs in the house, according to his indictment.

Plotka could be imprisoned for up to 20 years on the charge. His formal sentencing is set for Sept. 28.