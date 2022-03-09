HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Lee basketball state champion and Chattanooga Moc Eric Robertson unexpectedly died Monday night. Robertson is remembered as a loving friend, husband and father.

UAH men’s basketball head coach John Shulman coached Robertson during his time at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“He would take all his money on his Moc Bucs and go to Chick-fil-A. Then on-campus get all these Chick-fil-A sandwiches and go to the homeless area in Chattanooga and deliver sandwiches. What college kid does that? Eric Robertson did that,” Shulman said.

Following his basketball career, he joined Andy Blackston’s staff at Madison Academy and the impact Robertson made will never be forgotten.

Blackston told CBS 42 sister station News 19, “Eric’s first thing is he made an impact on you. That’s what every coach gets in the business to do is to make an impact on his players and he made an impact on me. You know Eric was wise beyond his years.”

A GoFund Me was created to help provide for his wife, Jerica who is working as a family medicine resident at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and their one-year-old son, Luca.