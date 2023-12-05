MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The former executive director for the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education has been sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling federal funds used for the group.

Doris Joann Gilmore, 62, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to embezzlement.

According to Gilmore’s plea agreement, Gilmore embezzled over $2 million in federal grant funds received by the association for a decade. She also failed to send to the Internal Revenue Service payroll taxes that had been withheld during the first quarter of 2022.

Gilmore has been ordered to pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education and $802,508.88 to the IRS.

“The United States Attorney’s Office prioritizes protecting federal funds,” Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross said in a statement. “Gilmore’s actions harmed the members of the association and prevented tax dollars from being put to a public use. I commend the hard work and countless hours put forth by all the law enforcement agencies involved.”

The FBI, IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated this case, with Assistant United States Attorney Joel Feil prosecuting.