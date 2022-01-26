COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Russ Carreker, a successful Columbus businessman, civic leader, and former Auburn University football player, died Tuesday. He was 57.

The funeral will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian. Visitation to follow.

Carreker died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced the news of Carreker’s death at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Carreker was president of C3 Property Investments, LLC. In 1998, he started a successful firm, Starrett-Bytewise Measurement Systems, which he sold in 2014.

He also worked as a vice president at Columbus Bank & Trust Co.

At the time of his death he served on the Georgia Department of Transportation Board, a position he was elected to by members of the General Assembly last year. He also served a number of years on the Development Authority of Columbus, a city board.

A native of Americus, Ga., Carreker graduated from Southland Academy. A Boy Scout, Carreker attained Eagle Scout status.

He played for Coach Pat Dye at Auburn from 1983 to 1986. He was a linebacker who fought his way into a starting position during the 1985 season. He was a starter in the 1986 season when the Tigers went 10-2.

He was a volunteer football coach at Brookstone.

Carreker is survived by his wife, Patti; daughter, Avery; parents Doug and Joyce Carreker; sisters Vicki Jones and Susan Daugherty; and a number of nieces and nephews.