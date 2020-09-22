Former Alabama state senator pleads guilty to campaign charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state senator who resigned abruptly from office this month has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges.
Former State Sen. David Burkette pleaded guilty Monday to violating the Fair Campaign Practices Act during his run for the Montgomery City Council five years ago.
The attorney general’s office said Burkette failed to deposit $3,625 in campaign contributions into his campaign checking account, and instead deposited or cashed those contributions into or against his personal bank account.
